2027: “I Remain Authentic Pdp Guber Candidate In Enugu” Says Chief Nnamani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Factioner gubernatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) in Enugu state, Chief Sampson Chukwu Nnamani has dismissed the allegation of his suspension from the party before the primary election, insisting that he remains the authentic flag bearer of the party in 2027

Addressing a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre Enugu on Friday, Nnamani, debunked the allegation that he was suspended from the party before the primary election and wondered how a suspended aspirant would have been awarded votes in the primary election if he was actually suspended.

The governorship hopeful who spoke through his Media Adviser, Dr. Buchi Nnaji, posited that he derives his authenticity from the nation’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s, present recognition of the Abdulrahaman led-faction of the PDP by the court, which he is a member.

Our Correspondent writes that three persons are currently laying claim to the state PDP governorship Candidacy.

Nnamani, maintained that the party was no longer factionalized with the INEC recognition of the Abdulrahaman Mohammed led PDP, stressing that the committee that declared him winner of the primary came from Abuja.

He equally laughed at the recognition of the former minister for Innovation Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, as a member of the PDP when there is no evidence of his joining the PDP from the APC, saying that unless the latter may have joined the umbrella symbol party through the back door.

Nnamani, expressed appreciation to the headship and members of the PDP for giving him all the needed support on Sunday, 24th May 2026, a day he was elected as the PDP candidate.

H, however, promised to transform Enugu state through infrastructure, job creation and people-oriented policies if given the mandate to serve.

According to him, “As the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, I remain committed to the ideals of good governance, inclusive leadership, economic development, youth empowerment, quality education, improved healthcare, and enhanced security for all residents,”.

Nnamani stated that his ambition is to build “a greater Enugu State where opportunities abound for every citizen, irrespective of political affiliation, religion, or social status,” and promised to prioritize infrastructure development, industrialization, support for small businesses and welfare programmes.

He said “My administration will prioritize infrastructure development, job creation, industrialization, support for small businesses, and welfare programmes that will directly impact the lives of our people,” Odera said.

“We shall also review and remove policies and practices that are truncating the wellbeing, economic survival, and social advancement of the citizens.”

The PDP gubernatorial candidate therefore, urged political stakeholders, party faithful, women, youths, traditional rulers and the good people of the state to join in building a united, peaceful, and progressive state,”.

“Together, we can achieve the Enugu of our dreams,” he stated.

He urged members of the party and general public to discountenance the false narrative of his purported suspension, insisting that such never happened.