Ex-Deputy Governor Vows To Unseat Governor Yusuf In Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially affirmed former Kano State Deputy Governor, Abdussalam Aminu-Gwarzo, as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the Primaries Committee from the party’s national headquarters, Mainasara Abubakar-Sani confirmed this during the party’s primaries on Friday in the state.

Abubakar-Sani commended the party stakeholders for their cooperation, which he said made the committee’s task easy.

He expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious from top to bottom during the general elections.

In his acceptance speech, Abubakar-Gwarzo vowed to unseat Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf and take over Kano State Government House by May 29 next year.

He said the battle line had just been drawn between them and the governor, stressing that the governor had only one term to spend in office.

The former deputy governor, who parted ways with Gov. Yusuf after defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said betrayers would pay heavily for their actions.

He pledged to run a people-friendly government and wipe tears from the faces of Kano residents.

Earlier, the party leader, Rabiu Musa-Kwankwaso, commended stakeholders for the process leading to the selection of its candidates for various positions, describing it as successful and orderly.

“It shows that we are very much united. Going by what we have seen, success is assured,” Kwankwaso said.

The exercise was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, party stakeholders, the media and others. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)