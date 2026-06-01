Gbaja, Ribadu Lead Presidential Delegation to Oyo Over Abducted Schoolchildren, Teachers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A presidential delegation led by Femi Gbajabiamila and Nuhu Ribadu on Sunday visited Ogbomoso in Oyo State following the abduction of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers by suspected bandits.

The victims were kidnapped on May 15 when gunmen attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area. The affected schools were Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School.

Reports indicate that at least 45 pupils, students and teachers were taken during the attacks.

Also part of the delegation were Tunji Disu and Christopher Musa, who met with community leaders and families of the victims.

According to Olusegun Dada, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, the visit followed earlier directives by the president for security agencies to begin rescue operations.

The delegation’s visit came two days after teachers and civil society groups staged a protest in Ibadan, demanding urgent action to secure the release of the abducted teachers and schoolchildren.

The protest was organised by the Oyo State Teachers Action Group in collaboration with the Nigeria Teachers Congress. Protesters expressed concern over the growing insecurity in schools and called on the government to do more to protect teachers and students across the state.