309 Nigerians Renounce Citizenship In 16 Years – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 309 Nigerians renounced their citizenship in 16 years while a total of 1.7 million passports were produced last year.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore disclosed this on Thursday when he featured at the 64th edition of State House Ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa

while giving the breakdown, Belgore said 150 Nigerians renounce their citizenship from 2006 to 2021 while 159 renounced their citizenship in 2022

Also speaking at the briefing, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed that a total of 1.7 million passports were produced last year, while over 200, 000 booklets for the issuance of passports are available at the immigration office.

According to him, the demand for passports increased over the years, stressing that the demand was more in the Southern part of the country than the Northern part.

He explained that the immigration service under his ministry has embarked on digitalization of processing passports

While speaking on the activities of the Fire Service under his ministry, Aregebsola said that the service has saved the country about N25.3 billion worth of valuables that would have been lost to fire.