32 Criminal Suspects Arrested During Christmas, New year Festivities, Says Anambra Police Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – To ensure residents of Anambra State, South East Nigeria enjoyed a peaceful and crime free atmosphere during the 2023 Christmas and new year festivities, the state police Command has revealed that it arrested thirty two suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists were arrested during the season.

It said also, fifty two arms ammunition and fire arms were equally recovered by the operatives of the Command during the period under review season.

The Command was rewarded with the sum of N5 million for it’s superlative roles in restoring law and order in Ozubulu Community of Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state.

It would be recalled that the command had during manhunt for the gunmen that attacked the convoy of a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic party PDP in the state, Chief Chris Uba were two policemen lost their lives, bursted the hide out of the suspects at Ogboli in Orumba North local government area and recovered four locally made bombs and two pump action guns while two of the gang members were neutralized in the process.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Awka yesterday, the state Police Commissioner Mr Aderemi Adeoye, said the command tried as much as possible to ensure a crime free season, adding that they are still continuing their manhunt of the rest of the gunmen that carried out the attack at the Uga junction.

He said ” a kidnap suspect was arrested in Nando Anambra East local government area after he had obtained the sum of N 9 million from a victim through a woman that was a Point Of Service POS operator who transferred the ransom to the suspect”

According to him, “Also in Obosi Idemili North local government area two kidnap suspects were arrested after operating in Bayelsa state and also rescued two kidnap victims who are mother and daughter and at Nsugbe in Anambra East local government area three suspects were also arrested “

“Law and order were restored in Ozubulu Community in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state when there was a distress call from the community over the menace of gunmen that has been terrorizing people in the area and at some point the Tradition Ruler of the community and some titled men had to flee the town “

“We deployed officers and men of the command and through information at our disposal we were able to engage those miscreants and arrested a great number of them and also restored the operation of the local vigilante groups in the town”

“And in a show of appreciation to the command I was honored with a Chieftaincy title by the Community with a pledge of the sum of N 5 million to the Command and the Traditional Ruler had returned to his palace as peace had been restored”.

The Anambra police boss added that the Command would continue in it’s duties to ensure peace , security and safe environment for law abiding citizens of Anambra state and residents in the area, expressing appreciation over the continuous assistance of the Anambra state government to the command in ensuring a livable prosperous and healthy smart City state.

He however, warned criminal elements operating in the state to quit their nefarious activities, or be ready to face the music, if apprehended.





