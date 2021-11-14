NDLEA Intercepts N4.9bn Heroin Consignments At Lagos Seaport, Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted fresh consignments of cocaine and heroin weighing 16.85 kilograms and worth more than N4.9 billion in street value.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi stated that NDLEA operatives intercepted the consignments at the Apapa Seaport and at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

He added that four persons were being investigated for the 13.65kg cocaine seized on board a ship, MV Karteria that came into the Apapa Port from Santos, Brazil, on Sunday, Nov. 7.

This, he stated was barely three weeks after 32.9kg of cocaine was intercepted at the port on another vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, also from Santos, Brazil.

According to him, in well-coordinated follow-up operations, five persons have been arrested in different parts of Lagos and Delta in connection with the shipment.

“A consignment of 3.2kg heroin was found on a passenger, Christian Osondu at the E-Arrival Hall of the (MMIA) on Friday, Nov. 5, during the inward clearance of Air Peace flight from South Africa.

“A swift follow-up operation on the same day led to the arrest of one Ude Onyeka at Mafoluku area of Oshodi in Lagos.

“Onyeka confessed that his elder brother, Ikenna Ude, who is based in South Africa, had instructed him to collect the bag containing the drug.

“He confessed also that he was to hand over to another person who was supposed to come from Delta,’’ he said.Babafemi said that a second follow-up operation led to the arrest of Innocent Abanjo who came to Lagos from Delta to pick the bag around “Cele’’ Bus Stop, Okota, on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“Abanjo also confessed that he was contracted by one Oseki Chinedu, who is based in South Africa to travel to Lagos to collect the bag and to take it to Agbor junction in Delta.

“The third follow-up operation led to the arrest of Ihator Isioma at Agbor Junction on Sunday, Nov. 7,’’ Babafemi explained.

In another development, NDLEA operatives arrested one Emeka Obeluo on Saturday, Nov. 13 with 600 grams of heroin in Bayelsa.

Babafemi said that the suspect, a motor spare parts dealer hails from Anambra West Local Government Area but based in Douala.

Obeluo arrived in Yenagoa by sea to waybill the substance to an undisclosed address in Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesman also stated that four suspects were arrested and different quantities of cocaine, Indian hemp, tramadol and Methamphetamine seized from them during weekend raids in parts of Rivers.

“Those arrested are Elizabeth Iniama, Sir King Emmanuel, Godgift King and Amadi Bright

Babafemi stated also that 18.51kg of illicit drugs were recovered on Saturday, Nov. 13 when operatives raided Bayan Gari and Sir Ahmadu Bello Way in Bauchi.

Two suspects, Gabriel Iwagbunan and Ms Cecilia Ezena were arrested during the raid.

“A 23-year-old Hadiza Ibrahim was also arrested on Friday, Nov. 12 on the Okene-Lokoja Highway with 54kg of Indian hemp, while one Sunday Nnam a.k.a Idowu was nabbed same day in Emene area of Enugu with 45kg also of Indian hemp, Babafemi stated.

In Gombe, one Umar Muhammad was arrested with 25,700 capsules of Tramadol weighing 15.1kg in Tudun Hatsi area of the state capital.

Babafemi said that following credible intelligence, two suspects, David Oduku, and Ifeanyi Raphael, were intercepted on Ore-Shagamu Expressway with 364.98kg of Indian hemp being conveyed in a blue Toyota bus.

He said that two suspects Buhari Jamiu and Ajibola Jimoh were also arrested on Sunday, Nov. 14 with 189kg of Indian hemp at Olorunlagba, Bode Saadu area near Ilorin.

NAN























