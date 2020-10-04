I Caught My Estranged Wife In Bed With A Married Man -Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says he never assaulted his former wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The minister disclosed this on Saturday as he took to his Twitter account explaining that he caught he caught his estranged wife in bed with another man rubbishing the viral video that claimed he beat her up which led to the end of the marriage.

African Examiner recalls that an online platform, Sahara reporters, had released a video where the former couple was engaged in a shouting match.

However, Fani-Kayode, reacting on the video, disclosed that it was a “mere propaganda”.

He writes: “@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me abusing my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video.

“There was no physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat there was no physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to physical and verbal abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!

“My words in the video are self-explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have never physically abused my estranged wife.”

