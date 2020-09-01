Political Crisis: President Ramaphosa to Send Delegation to Zimbabwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)-South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has given in to pressure from his country and “suffering” Zimbabweans to intervene in the neighbouring nation’s simmering human rights crisis as he is expected to send a delegation to engage both Zanu-PF and other stakeholders.

This comes as the country is facing a possible new wave of demonstrations called by labour body-Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) which has been mobilizing its members for daily protests on Mondays during lunch hour.

Early last month President Ramaphosa, who is also African Union chair appointed and sent Dr Sydney Mufamadi and former speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete as his envoys to Zimbabwe following reports of a human rights crisis which the Zimbabwe government has dismissed as “social media talk pushed by the country’s detractors.”

The envoys met with President Mnangagwa before sneaking out of the country without engaging opposition parties and civic groups, a move that was widely criticized by Zimbabweans.

Vocal South Africa opposition leader Mmusi Maimane has been pressuring President Ramaphosa to act on Zimbabwe.

The ruling South African National Congress held its national executive committee meeting on Monday where it resolved to send a delegation to Zimbabwe.

ANC’s secretary general will reportedly select the delegation this week ahead of the visit which will also include Mozambique, also facing a political crisis.

Emerging from the ANC executive meeting, President Ramaphosa confirmed the position.

“We have also decided to have a party-party discussions with Zanu-PF.

“It was agreed that the ANC must speak to all parties and stakeholders as well. The ANC International Relations committee is expected to present a detailed report of the situation in Zimbabwe and Mozambique,” President Ramaphosa told South African media.

He said the situation in Zimbabwe had a ripple effect on South Africa whose citizens seek refugee down south.

President Ramaphosa said during an informal discussion with his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Mnangagwa had agreed to discuss with ANC.

The delegation will also engage other concerned parties including opposition political parties, civic groups and churches.

Meanwhile, the ZCTU lunch-hour protests that were planned to start Monday got off to a false start as citizens went about their business, probably out of fear of the wrath of the government security forces.

ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said the Monday lunch hour demonstrations are a build-up to the big protest day that his body is planning.

He said they will continue encouraging workers to “protest during lunch hour, at start and end of day near their workplaces.”

