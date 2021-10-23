82 Division Nigerian Army Flags-Off Free Medical Outreach For Enugu Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Determined to maintain it’s Civil-Military (Cooperation CIMIC), the Nigerian Army on Friday commenced a free medical outreach for Emene Communities in Enugu East Council area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria.

African Examiner reports that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja flagged off the exercise.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Abdulahi Abubakar in a statement said other states within the Division’s area of jurisdiction are going to benefit from the gesture .

The GOC, highlighted that the CIMIC activities is part of ongoing Exercise GOLDEN DAWN aimed to help the less privileged members of the communities to access free medicare.

He explained that the Nigerian Army was deploying its competences and skills in the medical profession to bring a free and holistic healthcare even to referral level to the good people of Emene communities.

According to him, “I am overwhelmed with the large turn-out of the residents of Emene to access this free healthcare, this shows acceptance and age-long cooperation of the community to the Nigeria Army.

Gen Lagbaja added that “We also have educational outreaches in some schools.

“The medical outreach had also taken place in Cross Rivers and Abia State. While it will get to all states under the coverage of the Division.

On the Exercise GOLDEN DAWN operation, the GOC said that the exercise had been recording huge successes and the various feedback from residents within the Division also point in the direction of its successes.

The CIMIC exercise featured free medical consultation, eye and dental care, laboratory services in addition health counseling. It also include distribution of free drugs and pairs of eye glasses among other services.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Igwe Felix Ugwu, Traditional Ruler of Emene Autonomous Community, thanked the Nigerian Army for a “great gesture” of taking over the health burden of the community and providing Emene community with qualitative healthcare free-of-charge.

At least, 3000 residents of the area benefited from the exercise.

Reacting, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Chamberlain Izuchukwu, thanked the Army for the free medical tests and drugs given to him and his family.

Also responding, another beneficiary, Mrs Ngozi Chielo, who is a teacher, thanked the Army for the free eye check, drops and a pair of glasses given to her.























