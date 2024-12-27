Anambra Police Recover Vehicle Of Kidnapped State Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following an intense ongoing operation, Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Divison Onitsha of the Anambra state police Command, have recovered the vehicle of Mr Justice Azuka, a member of the state House of Assembly recently kidnaped in the state.

The victim, representing Onitsha North Constituency, was kidnapped on 24/12/2024 at about 9:20pm, while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, Onitsha by yet unidentified persons.

According to the Anambra state police public Relations officer PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikengan in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday night, “the separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road.

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member.

The Command Spokesman, added that ” further development shall be communicated, please.”