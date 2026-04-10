9ice: Nigeria Needs Action, Not Just Prayers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer 9ice has said that religion and prayers have not improved Nigeria’s situation.

Speaking at an event covered by Gold Myne TV, the artiste stated that despite years of prayers by Christians and Muslims, the country has not made significant progress in key areas such as security and the economy.

He criticised Nigerians for relying heavily on religion, particularly foreign religions like Christianity and Islam, instead of focusing on practical solutions to national problems.

According to him, many Nigerians spend too much time in religious activities, including attending church services and praying about issues they should address through action.

9ice also compared Nigeria with the United Kingdom, noting that people there are less religious but the country is more developed.

The singer, who describes himself as a traditionalist, previously revealed that he adopted traditional beliefs after an Ifa priest healed him from a prolonged illness.

His comments have sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians debating the role of religion in the country’s development.