EFCC Declares Forex Firm Boss Maxwell Odum Wanted Over N213bn Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos-based forex training and capital investment company, MBA Capital and Trading Limited,has declared Maxwell Odum, wanted over alleged fraud to the tune of N213bn.

The anti-graft agency in a notice on Wednesday appealed to members of the public with details of the whereabouts of Odum to report to any of EFCC offices nationwide or to security agencies.

The notice, signed by the agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, read, “The general public is hereby notified that MAXWELL CHIZI ODUM, A.K.A. MBA TRADING AND CAPITAL INVESTMENT LIMITED, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Conspiracy, Obtaining Money by False Pretence and Money Laundering to the tune of N213,000,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Thirteen Billion Naira) only.

“Odum is a native of Ikwerre in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

“His last known address is at 7, Odum Street, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices…or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Odum had disappeared after allegedly fleecing thousands of investors of their hard-earned money.

The company also reportedly closed on December 22, 2020, for the festive season but had failed to resume since then.

Investors who were tired of the situation had petitioned the Lagos State Police Command in April 2021, accusing Odum of mismanaging their funds.

Many unsuspecting Nigerians have, in recent times, fallen victims to Ponzi schemes deftly branded as investment schemes. Lured by mouthwatering and high yield investments, billions of naira belonging to desperate and greedy Nigerian investors, have been usurped by foremost Ponzi Machiavellians who lived exotic lifestyles off investors’ resources.

Currently said to be on the run like Odum is Bamise Ajetumobi of Imagine Global Solution Limited.

Other leading Ponzi gurus accused and arrested for swindling investors of billions of naira include Akor Philip Paul of Benignant Forte Nigeria Limited, Dominic Joshua of Brisk Capital Limited, Harrison Osemwengie of HO Corn Farm, Adewale Jayeoba of Wales Kingdom Capital Limited, amongst others.

