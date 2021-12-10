Acquit Us, Evans’s Co-Defendants Appeal To Court As They Know Fate February

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Co-defendants of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) on Friday prayed an Ikeja high court to acquit and discharge them of charges of conspiracy and kidnapping brought against them by Lagos State Government.

Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba made the prayer via their counsel during adoption of their final written addresses at the conclusion of their trial.

Recall that the defendants are accused of being members of a gang led by Evans which orchestrated the Feb. 14, 2017 kidnap of Mr Donatus Dunu, the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Following the oral submissions of defence counsel, Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case until Feb. 25, 2022 for judgment.

The judgment will be the first to be passed in all the five kidnapping cases involving Evans, at the moment, in Lagos high courts.

African Examiner reports that the defendants were arraigned before Oshodi on Aug. 31, 2017, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

According prosecution, Dunu was kidnapped on Ilupeju Road, Lagos State, and the defendants collected 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

Prosecution closed its case against the defendants on Jan. 10, 2020, after presenting four witnesses, including Dunu.

During their respective testimonies, all the defendants said that they were innocent.