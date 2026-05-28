ADC: Atiku Calls for Hard Work, Not Celebration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said it is not yet time to celebrate his emergence as the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 election.

In a post on X, Atiku urged members of the African Democratic Congress to remain united and focused, saying the party must work together to address Nigeria’s challenges.

He said the party should not see the primary election outcome as a victory over any member, but as a step toward a bigger goal.

“I must state at this juncture that this is not the time to celebrate. No one was defeated because we are one party and we all need to recognise the fierce urgency of the moment,” he said.

Atiku also called on party members to work towards removing what he described as corruption, incompetence and division in the current All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He thanked the party’s primary election committee for conducting what he described as a peaceful, free, fair and transparent process across the country.

“With the primaries behind us, the real hard work is about to begin. We have to prepare to campaign hard to win the next general elections,” he added.