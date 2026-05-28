Nigerians React as Bayo Onanuga Calls For Arrest of VDM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The call of presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga for the arrest of Nigerian activist, Vicent Otse, better known as VeryDark Man, has sparked reactions on social media.

The African Examiner writes that Onanuga has called for the arrest of VeryDarkMan, following an AI video, where VDM “shared” a voice note of President Tinubu saying: “I’ve begged Peter Obi to step down for me. He refused. Now I will make sure the insecurity affects only the South East.”

Onanuga, the Presidential Aide on Strategy and Information, without trying to confirm, affirmed that it was authentic and decreed that VDM must face the full wrath of the law. Reacting, VDM in a video, called Bayo Onanuga “stupid”, adding that since he began speaking against Tinubu’s second term, they’ve been trying to get to him and vowed to return to Nigeria, daring them to arrest him. Apparently, the video was circulated by a blogger, Crown Prince, who has now apologised for circulating misinformation.

This development has sparked reactions. The African Examiner gathers a few thoughts of netizens as seen on Twitter.

@amb_ene writes: “Dear Bayo, you and your social media cohorts should be ashamed of yourselves. While you are supposed to project the already tarnished image of Mr President,you are more worried about a doctored tape.

@viedemerde asked for the statement you made on the missing school student. Pls respond to him.”



@CryptoYoungprof writes: “They wanted to use an AI video to set up VDM because of his stance against a second term, but the plan backfired spectacularly. You can’t intimidate someone who has already packed his bag for jail. Now that the blogger Crown Prince has confessed to spreading misinformation, the energy Bayo Onanuga used to demand VDM’s head should be redirected to arresting the actual culprit. Let’s see if the DSS will maintain that same energy. You can’t mess with the Ratel movement anyhow! Stand on business.”

@Tojuvike writes: “I have never seen a uselessss govt like Apc… They can’t stand Nigerians who speak up.. They will do anytin to shut the pesin up.”

@HRSVie writes: “I didn’t even need to listen for 5 seconds to know that the voice note is obviously fake. Your president is not that coherent & articulate.”

@DavidEboh5 writes: “Why is VDM a bigger problem that needs to face the weight of the law when the kidnappers of school children who also beheaded a school teacher are living freely and waiting for your handshake and ransom payments? Do you Bayo Onanuga think that all Nigerians can be fools forever?”

@Half_Human0 writes: “Shameless old man …APC and their propaganda …VDM clearly said “you see this next VIDEO I’m about to play…..” But you daft fools decided to cut and join and added a fake AUDIO.. (just to show how dumb you guys are) …the original video below contains the video of tinubu promising us good power supply.”

@RealDoctorBarn writes: “Due process over assumptions. If VDM knowingly created & spread that clearly manipulated AI audio of the President to stoke division, he should face the law; deliberate misinformation erodes trust and solves nothing. But if this was edited to frame him (as the side-by-sides suggest, and as he warned about arrest plots), then

@aonanuga1956 and those rushing to “weight of the law” must apologise publicly.”

@alimnonu writes: “You should rather counter all criticisms of your principal with facts and records of his achievements. He must run on those records. Anything less is diversionary and obfuscation. You can bring the power of the State to silence some but not all Nigerians.”

@Olami2113631 writes: “This is the result of letting anyhowness into power. Fabricating fake, doctored videos just to throw VDM in prison is pure evil. If they can manufacture lies to lock up one man, no opposition voice is safe. RIP to truth and justice in this country.”