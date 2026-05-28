PDP Chieftain In Enugu Raises Alarm Over Alleged Threat To His Life

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Vice Chairman (Southeast) geo political zone of the crisis ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Ray Nnaji, has cried out over alleged threat to his life by the Enugu state Factional governorship Candidate of the party, chief Sampson Chukwu Namani, following suspension from the party.

Speaking with Journalists Wednesday in Enugu, Nnaji, alleged that Namani threatened him during a telephone conversation on May 23rd after the party suspended him over alleged anti-party activities.

“On the 23rd of this month, he called me after 11 a.m. to tell me that I am a liar and that he is going to deal with me. He also said that whatever sickness is happening to him should visit me.”

The PDP zonal chairman said he initially dismissed the comments as a joke but later became concerned following subsequent developments.

He explained that the suspension was decided on May 22nd after the party accused Namani of acts capable of undermining the PDP, adding that he was given an opportunity to defend himself but allegedly failed to do so.

Nnaji, a former national Auditor of the PDP further alleged that after participating in a radio programme where issues surrounding Namani’s suspension and alleged parallel party primaries were discussed, he was denied access to a gym facility located inside Namani’s hotel.

The PDP chieftain claimed he had been using the facility for over 10 years and had already paid for two months’ subscription before he was allegedly informed by security personnel that he had been barred from entering the gym on Namani’s instruction.

“I was doing my exercise when two security men approached me and told me that Chief Sampson Chukwu Namani said I should no longer be allowed into the gym because I am now a security risk,” he alleged.

According to Nnaji, the incident compelled him to make the matter public and alert security agencies.

“I want the press and the world to know that my life is in danger as far as Chief Sampson Chukwu Namani is concerned because he has said he is going to deal with me,” he said.

He equally linked the disagreement to controversies surrounding alleged parallel PDP primaries in which, according to him, some persons purportedly emerged as candidates outside the recognised party structure.

Nnaji maintained that the PDP leadership rejected the outcome of the alleged parallel exercise, insisting that the party would not tolerate indiscipline.

On his next line of action, the PDP zonal vice chairman hinted that he would seek legal redress over the alleged breach of his gym contract and formally petition security agencies, including the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), over the alleged threats.

“I will write to the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, and the DSS to inform them about the threat so they will be aware,” he stated.

Reacting to the allegation, Nnamani, denied threatening the life of Nnaji, explaining that he only instructed his manager to stop Nnaji from using the gym facility located in his hotel following the latter’s involvement in the purported suspension from the party.

According to him, “I don’t have time for such things. The only issue was that he came to my house last Wednesday seeking financial assistance, and I gave him N3 million. Immediately the money was sent to him, he advised me to honour the PDP meeting for clarification, but I told him I was on drip and could not attend.

“Later, I received a message that I had been purportedly suspended from the party. So, I instructed my manager to stop him from using my gym because such a person could be dangerous. Maybe he thought I would ask him to refund the money, but I gave him the money wholeheartedly.

“Let him provide evidence of any threat to his life as he claimed,” Nnamani” he stated