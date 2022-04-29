Trash Your Rigging Plans For 2023, Buhari Warns Election Riggers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja advised those planning to rig the 2023 general elections to perish the thought.

He vowed to use every legitimate means to protect the votes of Nigerians.

The president gave the advice at a dinner he had with members of the diplomatic corps in Nigeria to break Thursday’s Ramadan fasting.

“Those planning to rig the 2023 elections should think twice because I intend to resolutely protect and defend the sacred will of the Nigerian people to be expressed through the ballot box,’’ he said.

He also cautioned against foreign interference at the elections.

“As you are all aware, the tenure of this administration ends on May 29, 2023. Typical of election years all over the world, the tempo of political activities is high.

“That is the nature of democracy. I am committed to bequeathing a stronger culture of credible elections to Nigeria than what I met.

“As Nigeria goes through this trajectory, I urge our friends in the global community, represented by you members of the diplomatic corps to adopt a positive role.

“A role that reinforces the doctrine of respect for our internal affairs and respect for facts, devoid of pre-conceived notions and bias,’’ he stressed.