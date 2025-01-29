AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Try To Win Title In Morocco — Chelle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has stated that the three – time African champions are ready to go all the way at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria is in the same group with Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Chelle, who was appointed as the Super Eagles head coach earlier this month, disclosed that there will be challenges posed by other teams in the group, however, his team can challenge for the title.

He said: “Yes, it’s going to be difficult to win because there are 24 very good teams and some very good coaches,” the 47-year-old was quoted by CAF’s official website.

“I know I’ve got a team that’s out for revenge, and I’m out for revenge too, so we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The Super Eagles will start their campaign at the competition against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.