Policeman Killed In Delta During EndSARS Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Several persons sustained injuries and one policeman identified as Etaga Stanley, was killed during the protest in Delta State on Thursday.

African Examiner reports that a video which emerged last weekend of officers allegedly attached to the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) shooting an unarmed man sparked public outrage as youths embarked on protests to call for the scrapping of SARS.

It is still hazy to find out how the policeman was killed but he was found lying face down on a street in Delta.

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, speaking about the development, stated that police will not tolerate attack on its officers by anyone or group.

Adamu in a statement issued on Friday by force spokesman, Frank MBA, says that the police respect the rights of citizens to protest but will not take attack on its personnel.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu has condemned the unprovoked and violent attack on policemen and damage to police operational vehicles and other assets by ENDSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday, 8th October, 2020,” the statement read.

“The incident, which resulted in the unfortunate death of one Police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley, attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Delta State, who was attacked and brutally murdered by the protesters, also left another, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, with serious body injury sustained from gunshot by the protesters.

“The protesters also carted away one (1) service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.

“The IGP, who described the incident as cruel and unwarranted, has warned that the Force will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any member of the law enforcement community by any individual or group protesting under any guise.

“The IGP notes that protest by citizens remain a legitimate means for airing their concerns and views. It must, however, be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law.

“The IGP, while condoling the family and friends of the late Corporal Etaga Stanley who paid the supreme price in the service of our dear nation, equally commended the officers of the Delta State Police Command for exercising restraint in the face of the immoral and unjustified provocation.”

Adamu called on the Delta state commissioner of police to investigate the murder of the policeman and bring culprits to book.

