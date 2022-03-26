EFCC Seals Ex- Governor Obiano’s Mansion In Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barley few days after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) released immediate past governor of Anambra state, Dr. Willy Obiano from its custody over alleged misappropriation of 42 billion naira public fund, the anti -graft agency yesterday sealed a mansion belonging to the (latter) in Awka.

The abandoned multi billion naira property was traced to Obiano at expensive Ngozika Estate in Awka, the Anambra state capital

A notice placed on the gate and wall of the building by the Commission reads thus: “EFCC, Keep Off; Under Investigation.

The EFCC had also seized Obiano’s passport following his arrest at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on his way to Houston, United States of America, shortly after handing over to his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

He was however, granted administrative bail, but it took another two days to meet the bail conditions, including provision of two directors of Federal Civil Service, who must have landed property in Maitama or Wuse areas of Abuja and a Senator as sureties.

African Examiner gathered that representative of Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, was approached to stand surety for the governor ahead of his release.

Spokesman for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, was quoted as saying that Obiano was arrested for alleged “misappropriation of public funds” including N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security votes, which was withdrawn in cash. Part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.

Obiano was placed on the EFCC’s watch list few months before the expiration of his tenure, just as the commission cautioned that the former governor had questions to answer over alleged corruption while in office.

Soludo also made matters worse for his predecessor, when he revealed in an interview on Arise Television that Obiano left a debt of N109 billion for the state, and N300 million to N400 million cash in the state’s treasury

Just like the case of former governor of the state Mr. Peter Obi who fell out with his successor Obiano shortly after he assumed office, Soludo has also fallen out with Obiano who handed over to him barely two weeks ago.