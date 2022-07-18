African American Doctor Partners Hanger Clinic To Strengthen Prosthetic Rehabilitation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned and highly esteemed African American physician, Dr. Hassan Akinbiyi has announced his partnership with Hanger Clinic, to provide Virtual Prosthetic Clinics to help amputee patients in the United States and beyond.

Hanger Clinic is a leading prosthetic care provider in the U.S. With over 800 locations across the country, it creates customized solutions including state-of-the-art prostheses, braces, supports, cranial helmets, and other devices, designed to help people with limb loss.

Dr. Akinbiyi, a board-certified physiatrist and a leader in physiatry and rehabilitative medicine from Scottsdale, Arizona, is preoperatively involved in explaining the process from limb loss to independence with a prosthesis.

Through the Virtual Prosthetic Clinics, he is reshaping the prosthetic rehabilitation programme by using telehealth for diagnosis, evaluation, and prosthetic care. As a result, a patient can now afford to receive specialized prosthetic services virtually. He helps set the patient up for success by assisting with their transition through the post-acute care continuum, overseeing their prosthetic care, and ensuring they are thriving. In addition, his expertise and extensive knowledge as a physiatrist enable him to navigate the insurance process for prosthetic devices and issue all necessary documentation.

Regardless of an amputee patient’s entry point, Dr. Akinbiyi ensures they receive the necessary care to resume their life’s activities when they desire it most.

Notably, he is best known for his work ethic, business acumen, and ability to coach physiatrists. With over ten years of experience, he is passionate about not only changing the lives of his patients but also helping physicians understand the business of medicine so they can have ultimate career satisfaction and financial security.

Interestingly, Dr. Akinbiyi has successfully turned his knowledge into bestselling books, award-winning blogs, and online training programs, transforming new attending’s into independent practice owners who control their financial destinies.

He is also very active in supporting rehabilitative medicine policy initiatives at both the local and national levels, and he serves on local hospital foundation boards. As Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Profitable Practice Owners, LLC, he founded DrHassanRehab.com, the digital hangout spot where physicians go for practical business tips and real-life strategies to help build their practices.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Xavier University in Louisiana and his medical doctorate from Indiana University School of Medicine before completing his residency at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital, a part of Northwestern Medicine.

While sharing his story in a brief article published in his personal website, Dr. Akinbiyi said: “I grew up in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of my father’s 6 kids. At a young age, I realized my calling of being a doctor. I was always fascinated by the inner workings of the mind and body. I began to study the human body. I performed well academically in high school, medical school and residency. After completing residency, I started my own independent Physiatry practice and soon built a seven-figure practice”.

He said he I travelled the world visiting many countries that he always dreamed of visiting including Brazil for Carnival, Dubai to bring in the New Year and Sydney Australia watching the fireworks at the Sydney Opera House.

“I was able to pay off the mortgage on my parents’ home. After my father suffered his second of three strokes before he eventually passed away, I was able to fly him to my Rehabilitation Hospital in Arizona to receive care as opposed to allowing the hospital to send him to a nursing home”, he further explained.