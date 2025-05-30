NAHCON Secures Accreditation For Main Outpost Clinics In Makkah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has secured accreditation for all its main and outpost clinics in Makkah for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement by its Principal Information Officer, Shafii Muhammed, in Makkah on Thursday.

Muhammed said that the commission made the announcement following the successful completion of the accreditation processes.

Meanwhile, Dr Akeem Alawode, the Head of the National Medical Team (NMT), who disclosed the successful completion of the processes, commended the professionalism and dedication of the medical team.

“On behalf of the Head of Mission and other principal officers of the National Medical Team, I thank Allah for the successful accreditation of all our main and outpost clinics in Makkah.

“All our clinics are now fully operational without any restrictions,”Alawode said. (NAN)