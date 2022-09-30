After 28 Years, FG Redeems House Pledge To Late Keshi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Thursdays handed over the Certificate of Occupancy and other land documents to late Stephen Keshi and 14 other members of the 1994 Super Eagles Team.

The late sport’s legend was gifted a three-bedroom flat in Delta State.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Blessing Lere-Adams, the handing-over ceremony was done at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, on Thursday in Abuja.

African Examiner recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari early this year promised to gift houses to twenty-two members of the 1994 Super Eagles Team from the housing units under the National Housing Programme in any state of their choice.



At the handover ceremony, Director, Public Building and Housing, Solomon Labafilo, who handed over the C of O on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, promised that the remaining nine members will get their homes soon and with the entitled C of O as well.

He stated that they will receive them in any of the National Housing Estates of their choice across the country such as in Imo, Abia, Ondo and Bayelsa states.

According to Labafilo, the late Stephen Keshi’s family wanted to have his house allocated to him in Delta State, his home state where he was also buried.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ifeanyi Mudabai, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for redeeming the promise after 28 years.

Ifeanyi, who is the late Stephen Keshi’s uncle, thanked the Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, for the thoughtful initiation of fulfilling the promise through the National Housing Programme.