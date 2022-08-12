Again, Buhari Urges ASUU To Call Off Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has again appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike.

Buhari made the call on Friday in Maiduguri at the maiden Special Convocation Ceremony and conferment of Honourary Degree of Doctor of Letters by the University of Maiduguri on Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd.

The president was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari.

“It’s more appropriate that we say something about this ASUU strike because we are celebrating Alhaji Indimi who is celebrated hugely for advancement of quality education not only in this country.

“In this regard, I want to convey President Muhammadu Buhari call for ASUU to call off thier strike and return to classroom”.

The president said negotiations had gone far, and for ASUU to continue the strike under such condition was counter- productive.

According to him, such prolong interruption of education is undermining the nation’s development of human capital.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba said the maiden special convocation was to give honour to Indimi for his contribution to educational development at home and abroad.

He urged the Federal Government, ASUU and other unions in the university to resolve the lingering strike to save the education sector.