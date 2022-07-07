Again, Nigerian Air Force Jet Accidentally Bombs Villagers In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A fighter jet looking for terrorists in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State has accidentally bombed villagers at Kunkuna.

According to Daily Trust, many persons lost their lives in the accidental bombing of Kukunna villagers.

According to available information, the jet reportedly bombed the wrong targets during an operation launched against camps of bandits in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Air Force is yet to react or release a statement on the tragedy.

This is not the first time the Nigerian Air Force is mistakenly bombing targets as it has happened before in the past.