Again, Obasanjo Tackles Buhari, Says Nigeria Becoming A Failed State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that Nigeria under President Buhari is becoming a failed state.

African Examiner reports that the former president has been critical of President Buhari’s administration as he had expressed his worries through series of letters.

Speaking in an interactive session with some socio-cultural groups in Abuja, Obasanjo accused President Buhari of mismanaging the socio-economic development of the country.

He said: “Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state, economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country.

“And these manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country.

“Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere.

“It would appear that anybody not dancing to the drum beat nor joining in chorus singing would be earmarked as ethnically unpatriotic or enemy of its tribe or geographical area.

In short, the country is fast moving to the precipice. But happily, I observed that the five socio-cultural political groups gathered here have been getting together to find common ground, areas of agreement or accord for moving Nigeria away from tipping over.

“Before continuing, let me say that we must remind those who are beating the drums of disintegration and singing choruses of bitterness, anger and separation that if even Nigeria is broken up, the separated parts will still be neighbours.

“And they will have to find accommodation as neighbours or they will be ever at war. And those who prevent justice to be done invite violence to reign.”

The former president also called for a national dialogue as people are still keeping old biases and prejudices.





