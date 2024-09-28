Tinubu Appoints Governing Board Of NWDC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded the names of members of the inaugural Governing Board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to the Senate for confirmation.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga on Saturday, the step follows President Tinubu’s signing of the NWDC Bill into law on 24 July, marking a crucial milestone in the commission’s establishment.

The NWDC Governing Board nominees are, Chairman: Ambassador Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa), and MD/CEO: Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano)

Members of the board include Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto), Hon. Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi), Sen. Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara), Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna), Hon. Engr. Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano), Shamsu Sule (Katsina), and Nasidi Ali (Jigawa).

The nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the commission’s mandate of developing the North-West region.