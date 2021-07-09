COAS Promises Adequate Medical Care For Wounded Troops

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to prompt and adequate attention to the medical needs of wounded troops at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The COAS gave the assurance when he visited wounded personnel in the hospital on Thursday in Kaduna.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The COAS expressed appreciation to the troops for their sacrifice to the nation, assuring that the Nigerian army was doing everything possible to provide them with adequate treatment to hasten their recovery.

He said all arrangements had been concluded for personnel that required medical treatment abroad to be flown out, especially those in need of plastic surgery and prosthetics.

According to him, arrangements are ongoing to build a state of the art facility in the hospital for the production of prosthetics for personnel who lost their lower limbs in service to the nation.

He said the ongoing effort was in partnership with some foreign experts from Germany.

According to him, the partnership will not only hasten the provision of such artificial body parts, but also save the army the huge cost of moving the personnel abroad for treatment.

"The delay being witnessed in actualising this partnership is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. (NAN)
























