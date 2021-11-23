German Industry Body Raises Alarm Over Shortage Of Skilled Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), has expressed its concern over the current shortage of skilled workers in Germany.

The association said the European nation is struggling to find skilled workers, adding that staffing shortages are increasingly becoming a problem for German companies.

The DIHK, which is a key industry body also noted that the dearth of skilled workers is expected to put the brakes on economic growth in the country.

In its latest annual report on the skilled labour market, which is based on surveys of around 23,000 companies, the association further observed that personnel shortages pose the greatest risk to German industry currently.

According to the report, 51 per cent of firms are at least partially struggling to fill vacancies currently. “In autumn, only 32 per cent reported this problem – a fall in the trend attributed to the pandemic. Before the crisis, 47 per cent reported difficulties in finding skilled workers”, the report added.

The data also disclosed that the largest shortages exist in the construction industry, the health care sector and mechanical engineering. “Overall, 85 per cent of companies expect the shortage of skilled workers to have a negative impact”, the report further stated.

Moreover, 43 per cent expect to lose or have to reject orders, or reduce their range of products and services, if they cannot fill positions. In 2019, that figure was 39 per cent.

Deputy Managing Director of DIHK, Achim Dercks warned that the problem would get worse in the coming years as more workers go into retirement, with school leavers unable to fill the gap.