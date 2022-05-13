Alleged Blasphemy: Police In Sokoto Arrest 2 Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Sokoto State on Thursday says it has arrested two students of the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto, in connection with the killing of their female colleague.

African Examiner reports that the Sokoto State Government had on Thursday confirmed the death of a student at the college, ordering the indefinite closure of the institution.

The command, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said a distress call on the incident was received by the police around 9.00 a.m.

“We received that students were rioting over one female student, named Deborah Samuel, a level two student, who was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building,” he said.

Abubakar added that upon receiving the information, the police-led team and all other operational commanders in the state moved into the school and brought the situation under control.

“Two students were arrested in connection with the crime. The school has been closed down by the school authority, and policemen deployed to give tight security coverage,” he said.

He assured that all the suspects in the viral video on Twitter would be nailed by the command as soon as possible.

