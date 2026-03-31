Aiyedatiwa Sacks Political Aides in Ondo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has sacked all Senior Special Assistants(SSAs) and Special Assistants(SAs) in his administration with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to the statement, the step is part of efforts to enhance efficiency and service delivery in the state.

It expressed appreciation to the affected aides for their contributions to the development of the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement further disclosed that the governor would appoint about 1,000 new aides drawn from the 203 wards across the 18 local government areas of the state.

It added that the move was aimed at strengthening coordination and injecting fresh capacity into the administration. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)