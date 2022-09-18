Amstel Malta To Sponsor 20km Marathon Race In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Amstel Malta Marathon 20 km race will take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, in Enugu.

Our Correspondent reports that the Star price money for the exercise, tagged: ‘Run for the Coal City’ organised by Kurioucity Sports Limited, will be 500,000 (five hundred thousand naira) for the first male and female finishers.

Similarly, the runner up, male and female categories will smile home with 250,000 each, while the 3rd placed finishers will pocket 150, 000 each.

Speaking during the unveiling at the Nnamdi Azikiwe sports Stadium Enugu, Commissioner for Sports in the state, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe, commended the Nigerian Breweries PLC for sponsoring the event in Enugu.

Represented by Mr Boniface Onovo, Director of Organising at the state Ministry of Youths and Sports, disclosed that the marathon would help in keeping the participants fit, as well as encourage them run for fun.

He however assured the sponsor, organisers and the general public of a successful event “which every one will be proud of, come October 1st.

According to him, “the race will take off at the Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu and end at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The Director equally assured the participants and organizers of adequate security network and medical facilities, disclosing that the registration had already commenced online and that the manual registration was taking place at Okpara Square and Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, respectively.

He gave the event registration website as, www.naijamarathon.com and advised youths to register, so as to benefit from the event.

Speaking at the unveiling, Chidi Egwu, a Senior Trade Marketing Manager, in Nigeria Breweries PLC, stated that Enugu residents are the main targets of the marathon.

He announced that “winner for both male and female will receive reward of a medal and N500,000 each, and runners- up will go home with N250,000 and medal.

Egwu added that “the third place will pocket N150,000 and there will be N10,000 consolation prices for the participants.

He said: “We are ready to sponsor this events yearly, but the outcome of this maiden edition will determine our stand whether to continue the sponsorship in subsequent years or not.

Head of Kurioucity Sports Limited, organizers of the Marathon, Mr. Ororo Pattaya, in his remark, explained that beyond the financial rewards, the exercise is aimed at making residents of the state have fun and keep fit.

He advised participants to go for medical tests before registration, stressing that the organizers takes issue of health very seriously.

“Though, we are going to have a medical team on ground, you still need to ensure you are fit before going on to register to avoid known casualties” Pattaya stated

He therefore, called on residents of the state to come out en mass to participate in the exercise.