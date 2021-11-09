Anambra 2021: The Race Is Over – Soludo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra State Governorship election 2021, on Tuesday stated that the race is “over”.

This is after the announcement of the Anambra State Governorship election as inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

African Examiner writes that the electoral umpire holds a supplementary poll in Ihiala on Tuesday.

Concerning the results declared by INEC on Sunday in 20 local government areas, APGA’s candidate, Prof Soludo, is leading in 18 with a total of 103,946 votes, followed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP’s) Valentine Ozigbo with 51,322 and the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Andy Uba with 42,942.

The election was conducted on Saturday and was declared inconclusive by INEC the following day.

The supplementary election in Ihiala is holding today, November 9, 2021, and Soludo insists nothing can stop his triumph.

“Let’s do simple math. Ihiala has 148,000 registered voters but only 42,000 voters picked up their PVC. So INEC statistics show that you won’t get more than 42,000 votes in Ihiala. It is game over,” a post on Soludo’s known Facebook page reads on Tuesday morning.























