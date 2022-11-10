Mentally Deranged Lady Sets Building Ablaze In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Properties valued several millions of naira was on Thursday consumed by fire as a 39 year old mentally unstable lady set a two-storey building on fire, in Enugu.

When Journalists visited the scene of the incident, it was observed that the fire affected the last floor of the building and would have spread to the entire house and adjoining buildings, if not for the alarm raised by the residents, leading to the arrival of men of the State Fire Service who brought the situation under control.

It was gathered that the lady whose mental challenge began since 2017, was said to have gone berserk when her parents attempted to send her to a psychiatric hospital in Enugu.

The lady who lived with her parents at the last floor of the two-storey building, started causing trouble lately, a development that forced her parents to invite policemen to help take her to hospital.

A tenants in the affected building said, trouble started when the parents invited some policemen to help bring the lady down from their flat to psychiatric hospital.

“But when the policemen came early this morning, and the lady noticed that she was about to be taken away, she took the gallon containing fuel and poured the content everywhere.

“When the policemen climbed up the building, the lady lighted up the place. Her parents, who were coming up with the policemen , all ran for their lives.

“Her mother’s shout of fire! helped us to know that something was wrong, But, soonest, men of the Enugu State Fire Service rushed there and put out the fire that already consumed the two flats up.

“The fire men were able to save the entire building from completely burning down.

According to the Source, “The State Chief Fire Officer, Enugu State Fire and Emergency Service, Engr. Okwudili Ohaa, who confirmed the incident, said fire fighters fought gallantly to quench the fire when they got to the scene.

He added that they succeeded in quenching the fire with three fire engines because they encountered no serious difficulty in accessing the place.

The lady who was later rescued from the burning fire, was said to have been taken to the Enugu Neuropsychiatric Hospital located at New Haven area of Enugu, the state capital.

