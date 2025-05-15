Anambra Bans Public Almsgiving, Street Begging

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Government on Thursday prohibited the distribution of food items and other gifts to street beggars in public areas especially under the Aroma Bridge in Awka, the state capital, and other locations.

The state government also placed a ban on all forms of public begging, loitering, and street trading under the bridges in Awka adding that the move was necessary to promote the dignity and order of the capital city, which is the mirror of the state.

A statement issued by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Capital Territory Development Authority, Ossy Onuko, stated that the directive is part of the state government’s plans to sanitise the capital city and maintain public order.

Onuko said anyone found going against this new directive will be arrested and prosecuted.

He also cautioned content creators, philanthropists, and charity groups against sharing food, cash, or doing any form of alms giving to beggars in public spaces as this “charitable acts” contributes to the continuous loitering of destitute in the area.

He said: “The government has closely observed the activities of some content creators, philanthropists, and charity groups who encourage and sustain the indiscriminate roaming of children under the Aroma Bridge by consistently giving out food, drinks, and cash gifts to these kids.

“Although their intentions may be noble, they ultimately contribute to the degradation of the capital city and put the lives of these children at risk. These children are exposed to potential harm, such as being knocked down by vehicles, abused by unruly adults, or even recruited into criminal activities.

“Such actions are illegal and we hereby warn that any individual or group found engaging in them will be seen as promoting civil disorder and will face legal action.”

He also advised for all charitable deeds to be carried out through accredited institutions, like orphanages, care homes, and registered non-governmental organisations, so that support can be given in a more structured and secure manner.

“Charitable acts should be channeled through accredited organisations such as orphanages, care homes, and registered NGOs, where support can be professionally administered to those in need.

“Alternatively, donations can be made to private homes and spaces that do not create public nuisances,” he added.