Anambra Bans Use Of Public School Premises For Social Events

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra Government has banned all social events, weddings, shows and entertainment on public school premises.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, state’s Commissioner for Education made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ifeoma Agbaizu, in Awka on Saturday.

Chuma-Udeh said the move was to protect school premises and infrastructure from being messed up.

“This is a warning to all principals and headteachers to desist from using school premises as commercial ventures.

“Henceforth, any principal or primary school head teacher who indulges in such an act will be severely dealt with,” she said.

The commissioner directed the Chairman of thePost Primary Schools Services Commission (PPSSC) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) to disseminate the information to all principals and head teachers in the state.

She also directed school heads to keep to the policy. (NAN)