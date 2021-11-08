Anambra Decides : CNPP lauds INEC, Warns Against Falsifying Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the outcome of last Saturday’s Anambra governorship election , saying it is a reflection of the will of the people.

It however warned against falsifying the election results.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu made available to African Examiner in Enugu Monday, the organization counseled both the eventual winner and the other contestants to join hands to turn the fortunes of the state around for the benefit of Nigerians resident in Anambra State.

“INEC has so far played the role of a neutral umpire and has proven that there is hope for Nigerians in 2023 general elections if the commission continues with the current trend in their performance in future elections.

“The hitches experienced as a result of the deployment of new technologies in the Anambra State governorship election are understandable as the remedies by the commission ensured that the outcome was not adversely affected.

“Therefore, the CNPP urges all the contestants to accept the eventual outcome, embrace whoever wins and put an end to needless litigation that has characterised Anambra State pre- and post-election experience in the state.

“Anambra State elections have proven to be the most contentious in the country, leading to court cases and counter litigations, most of which were needless”, it observed.























