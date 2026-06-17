Anambra Police Arrests 2 Suspected Producers Of Adultrated Alcoholic Drinks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad/VCRU have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the production and distribution of adulterated alcoholic beverages in the State.

The suspects, identified as Ikechukwu Okeke 42 years old and Okeke Chukwuemeka 38 years old were arrested in the early hours of Monday 15th June 2026, following credible intelligence.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday said Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a syndicate specializing in the adulteration and counterfeiting of various alcoholic beverages.

He said “During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and subsequently led operatives to their mini-distellry..

“At the facility, Police operatives recovered several suspected adulterated alcoholic products, including Seaman’s Schnapps, McDowell’s, Eagle Schnapps, Elliot Hot Drinks, and Baileys Fresh Cream, as well as dangerous chemicals allegedly used in the production process.

“Also recovered were numerous empty bottles, labels, and other packaging materials intended for the continued manufacture of the counterfeit drinks.

“The suspects are currently in Police custody, while the exhibits have been secured for forensic examination and evidential purposes.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has commended the operatives for the successful operation and warned individuals engaged in the production and distribution of counterfeit consumable products to desist or face the full weight of the law

“Investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate and uncover the extent of their operations.