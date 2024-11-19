Tinubu Approves Restructuring Of Media And Communication Team

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the restructuring restructuring is as follows:

Mr. Sunday Dare – hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

Mr. Daniel Bwala – announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now Special Adviser Policy Communication.

These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements.