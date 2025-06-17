APC Chieftain Ude Accuses Governor Uzodima Of Destroying Party In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Pioneer Deputy Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adolphus Ude, has accused the Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodima, of destroying the party in Enugu state, calling on the national leadership to as a matter of urgency call him to order.

He said all the concerned party faithful, and founding members of APC in Enugu State, are seriously disturbed on how Uzodima has allegedly used the incumbent embattled Enugu state Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, to tear the party apart in the state.

Ude, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu stated that he has taken a critical look at the present state of APC in the entire 260 political wards of Enugu state, and observed that the party is currently facing serious integrity threat due to the undemocratic and dictatorial style of leadership of the embattled “State Chairman Ugochukwu Agbala and his cohorts”

He alleged that the Imo governor has done more harm than good to the party in Enugu state, stressing that out of his selfish interest, he has turned the Enugu state chapter of the APC into his political subcolony.

According to him, “such admissible disposition is not only harmful to the party, but a direct affront to the APC Stakeholders in the State”

Ude, expressed dismay that “this recalcitrance, embedded in disposition of Sen Uzodimma and his direct involvement in Enugu APC, has degenerated to a mess and barrage of confusion now rocking the entire structure of the party in the State.

The APC stalwart, further accused Governor Uzodimma of using Agballa to administer his subcolony action plan in Enugu state, adding that all the solid structures put in place in the state by the pioneer leadership of the party have been completely destroyed by the governor and Agballa.

“The inherent result and activities of Hope Uzodimma, using Enugu State APC as his political enclave to administer his subcolony, which is against the party’s principle, shall be rejected by all party faithful this time around”.

“Today, the contrast between the reality and efficiency in the present leadership of APC Enugu State is stark, as all the key stakeholders and founding members are operating as strangers in their own home.

Ude posited that Agballa who defected to the APC from the PDP through the back door, is on a mission to destroy the party, hence, he woke up one morning and said he has suspended and expelled all the key stakeholders that laid the foundation and popularized the party.

He listed some of the key members Agballa, claimed he has sent packing from the party to include Gen. J.OJ Okoloagu (rtd), member BoT, Mr Osita Okechukwu former Director General Voice of Nigeria, VON, Dr. Ben Nwoye, the pioneer State Chairman of party, a strong stalwart Gbazuagu Nweke Ggbazuagu,.

Others are Prince Ikechukwu Oloto, Bar Jerry Eneh, Hon Uche Ede, Hon Joe Mammel, Engr Chuka Eche, Chief Vin Martin Ilo, Bar Ifeanyi Nwoga, Chief Ocho Obodo Eze, describing the act as laughable.

“We also have other major Stakeholders Hope Uzodimma ignored using his subcolony activities, such as Bar. Kingsley Uduji, Hon Obede Eneh, Hon Tony Ibekwe, Lolo Queen Nwankwo Pioneer State Women Leader, a grassroot Mobilizer, Chief Emeka Anike, Mrs Kate Ofor one of the founding Pioneer State P.R.O.

He said “having scored less than one percent votes in the last presidential election is a sign that Ugochukwu Agbala and his cohorts have no atom of electoral values in the State and also lack the capacity for grassroot mobilization”

Ude, also accused Agballa of financial recklessness, in piloting affairs of the party in the state, saying “we are calling on Department of State Security Services DSS, the Economic Financial Crime Commission EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission ICPC, to use their good Offices to investigate him.

He equally alleged that the Imo governor has been hijacking some of the federal board appointments meant for Enugu state.

“The subcolony ideology of Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is a direct affront and unlawful infiltration and surreptitiously insulting the top political leaders in Enugu State”

“Enough of these insults by Hope Uzodimma to our top political leaders in Enugu State.

“Enugu State over the years, even before the advent of democracy, Enugu State has produced top consummate political leaders which their leadership has helped to shape the country to its modern state.

“Meddling in the affairs of APC Enugu State by Uzodimma, is undermining the genuine efforts of the top political leaders of APC, such as Sen. Dr Ken Nnamani GCON, former Senate President, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani former Governor of Enugu State, Bar Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon Eugene Odoh former Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly.

Others include, “Group Captain Joe Orji (rtd) PhD former Military Administrator of Gombe state, Dr. Josef Onoh the leader former Enugu State House of Assembly members, Gen. Ugwu former Nigeria Ambassador, and late Sen Ayogu Eze.

“We are therefore, calling on the President and the national leadership of APC to advise Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, to distance himself from the leadership affairs of APC in Enugu and to desist from such continuation.

“Hope should be aware that his recalcitrance to this effect and subcolony activities in Enugu APC is disgusting.

“The affront of the Imo State Governor, is also a direct insult to the Secretary of the Police Service Commission, Chief Onyemauche Nnamani.

“We also calling on the South East political leaders, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Chief Benjamin Kalu, the Governor of Ebonyi State Nwafuru, the Minister of Works Engr Dave Umahi, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, we are calling on Sen Rochas Okorocha to urgently call Hope Uzodimma to order and for him to desist from all forms of interference in the affairs of APC Enugu State.

“Uzodimma should be politically educated that Enugu State APC is not and can never be an appendix to Imo State.

Ude, averred that if the governor’s anti democratic activities in Enugu state are not checked, it may spell doom on the party in the 2027 general election.

Effort by Our correspondent to speak with Chief Agballa was not successful, as his cell phone was switched off as at the time of filling this report.