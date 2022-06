Police Commission Deploys Staff To Monitor Police In Ekiti Guber Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the upcoming Governorship election in Ekiti State, South West Nigeria, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has dispatched a team of its senior staff to monitor the conduct of Police Officers on election duties in the state.

During the election which is slated for Saturday, the Commission’s staff will be in the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The PSC has the Constitutional responsibility to appoint, promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over Officers of the Force except the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Nigeria Police Force as the lead Agency in Internal security, including security during elections is expected by the conduct of its Officers to play a major role in the success or failure of the election.

The Commission has also designed appropriate guidelines for all Police Officers deployed to Ekiti State on electoral duties.

In addition, the Commission has also released dedicated telephone numbers for Nigerians to call to complain/report unwholesome conduct or to commend exemplary performance before, during or immediately after the elections.

Head of Press and Public Relations Department, Ikechukwu Ani said the phone numbers are: 08065265651; 08072981057 and 08033345362.

PSC Chairman and National Coordinator for the exercise, Alhaji Musiliu Smith has charged the Commission’s delegation to ensure professionalism in their conduct.

He warned that any staff caught undermining the efforts of the Commission to ensure orderly and peaceful elections in Ekiti will be disciplined in line with extant laws.

Alhaji Smith also warned that Police Officers should not compromise their rules of engagement and refrain from being partisan in the course of their duty.