APGA Speaks On EFCC’s Arrest Of Ex-Gov Obiano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, on Saturday, has spoken concerning the arrest of former Governor Willie Obiano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to APGA, Obiano’s arrest by the EFCC is a “politically motivated witch-hunt”.

African Examiner recalls that the EFCC had arrested Obiano at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday night.

His arrest was just a few hours after he officially relinquished power to his successor, Charles Soludo, after the completion of his tenure.

Speaking about his arrest, APGA accused the anti-graft agency of making use of fifth columnists against perceived political opponents.

The National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, disclosed this to journalists in Awka, the state capital.

He said: “When they see the real corrupt politicians joining APC, they would turn to toothless bulldogs.

“But when an opposition figure is involved they will be barking as if the person committed any crime whereas they are doing the evil bidding of their paymasters.

“EFCC, as usual, has resorted to the use of fifth columnists for the media trial of Obiano. This is evidence showing that they are executing a politically motivated witch hunt plot against him.”

Obigwe was perplexed on how EFCC denied placing Obiano on its watchlist last year, and turned around to recant the earlier claim after his arrest adding that Obiano’s arrest was an injustice that should be condemned.

“APGA as a party says no to EFCC media trial of former governor Obiano because injustice to one is an injustice to all,” he added.