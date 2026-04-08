Army Dismisses Ex-Soldier’s Claims on Welfare, Pay

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The Nigerian Army has rejected allegations of poor welfare, low pay, and lack of equipment made by a dismissed soldier, describing them as “deliberate falsehoods.”

The response follows a viral interview by former lance corporal Rotimi Olamilekan, also known as “Soja Boi,” who spoke on The Honest Bunch Podcast alongside activist Omoyele Sowore.

In the interview, Olamilekan claimed his salary was very low, stating he earned ₦109,000 before his dismissal. He also alleged poor welfare conditions, including inadequate uniforms and protective equipment for soldiers.

He further said he was arrested and dismissed after posting a video urging politicians to send their children into military service.

However, the Nigerian Army said his dismissal was not for expressing opinions but for “persistent and grave acts of indiscipline,” including violations of military social media rules.

The army stated that it operates a structured salary system based on rank and years of service, as outlined in its financial regulations. It added that personnel receive allowances such as uniform stipends, ration cash, and operational benefits, especially for those deployed in missions.

According to the army, soldiers are provided with necessary equipment, including uniforms, weapons, and protective gear, through official logistics systems. It described claims that personnel must buy their own equipment as false.

The army also said no soldier is deployed without proper gear, dismissing suggestions that equipment is only issued during ceremonial visits.

It warned that such allegations could harm public confidence and affect troop morale.