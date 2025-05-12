ASUU Elects Chris Piwuna As New President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected Chris Piwuna, a Professor of Medicine and Consultant Psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, as its new national president.

Piwuna, who also served as the immediate past National Vice President of the Union and Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, succeeds Emmanuel Osodeke.

The new president was elected during ASUU’s 23rd National Delegates Congress held at the University of Benin, Edo State, on Sunday.

The election was reportedly contested between Piwuna and Professor Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

His assumption of office comes amid heightened speculation of industrial action linked to the contentious sharing formula of the Earned Academic Allowances recently released by the Federal Government, ongoing brain drain, and other pressing issues within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

Austen Sado, vice president; Happiness Uduk, financial secretary; Peter Adamu, treasurer; Celestine Aguoru, investment secretary; Aisha Bawa, welfare officer; and Kassim Umar, internal auditor, were also elected to serve alongside Piwuna in the new national executive.

Osodeke served as the union’s president from May 30, 2021, until May 11, 2025, completing a four-year tenure. His leadership was defined by firm opposition to policies like the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and a push for university revitalisation and academic autonomy.

He was re-elected for a second two-year term in May 2023, during the 22nd National Delegates Conference at the University of Jos.