ASUU Gives FG Fresh Condition To End The Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given the federal government fresh conditions on how to end its six-month-long academic strike.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, Stated that the government must exhibit transparency to end the ongoing strike.

“Government should tell us and Nigerians – the money that has been alleged to have been approved for revitalisation – how much is it and where is it lodged? When will it be released?” Osodeke said.

Osodeke stated that the government must clearly state its position on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a payroll system that ASUU wants as a replacement for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS).

“Three, have they accepted the agreement we reached with their panel? They should come and tell us this, and not go to the press,” Osodeke added.

“Strike is a symptom of a problem. Any day you sort out that problem, you will not have strike.”

African Examiner recalls that ASUU started its strike since February 14, 2022.