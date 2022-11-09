ASUU Rejects Payment Of Half Salaries To Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – University teachers yesterday rejected the incomplete salaries paid to them by the Federal Government, saying it violated labour laws.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this in a statement after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

He argued that his members were not casual workers but intellectuals who cannot be paid on a pro-rata basis.

The meeting began on Monday and ended early yesterday

Osodeke said NEC noted with dismay that paying academics on a “pro-rata” basis, like casual workers, was unprecedented.

The union leader was silent on whether they would embark on another strike.

He called for understanding as ASUU continues to pursue a positive resolution of the “avoidable” crisis legally.

The statement reads: “ASUU suspended its eight-month strike on 14th October 2022, in obedience to the order of the National Industrial Court and in further consideration of intervention efforts of well-meaning Nigerians, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The action of the union was a display of manifest trust in the judiciary and other institutions and organs of government to always put national interest above all other considerations.

“This, we believe, as a union of thinkers, intellectuals, and patriots, will not only aid the process of amicable resolution of the crisis but will also set the tone for smooth industrial relations between Government and Nigerian workers at large.

“Unfortunately, the response of the government towards ASUU’s demonstration of trust was the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment for 18 days as the October 2022 salaries of academics thereby portraying them as daily paid workers!

“This is not only an aberration but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contracts of employment for academics the world over.

“At an emergency meeting of the ASUU’s National Executive Committee (NEC), held on Monday, 7 November 2022, the Union deliberated on developments since the suspension of the strike.

‘NEC noted with dismay that paying academics on a ‘pro-rata’ basis, like casual workers, is unprecedented in the history of university-oriented labour relations and, therefore, condemned this attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers in its entirety.”

ASUU hailed members for their “perseverance in the face of untold hardship and unwarranted provocation by some notorious agents of the ruling class”.

The statement added: ”NEC further appeals for the understanding of Nigerian students, parents and other genuinely concerned individuals and groups while the union continues to pursue positive resolution of this avoidable crisis within the ambit of legality without compromising the interests and welfare of Nigerian intellectuals.”

Head of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Olajide Oshundun, had explained that pro-rata salary was not the same as half salary.

“They were paid pro-rata according to the number of days they worked in October,” he said.

“You cannot pay them for work not done. Everybody’s hands are tied.”

Also yesterday, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof Tanko Ishaya, pleaded with lecturers who are yet to return to the classrooms to do so.

Some of the lecturers opted to teach from home after citing financial constraints.

The institution’s ASUU chapter said on Friday that its members would not return unless they are paid in full.

The VC urged the Federal Government to reconsider its “no work no pay policy” as the work of the academic staff was beyond teaching and included research and community service.

He appealed to the chapter to be considerate.

Ishaya said: “I appeal that ASUU allows academic activities to go on while further negotiations with the government on payment of withheld salaries continue.

“We have asked these students to resume; it will be traumatic to ask them to return home again having spent eight months at home already.”