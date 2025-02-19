W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Atalanta Coach Gasperini Blasts Nigeria’s Lookman After Champion League Exit

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, Sports News Wednesday, February 19th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has said striker Ademola Lookman is “one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen” after his miss from the spot hindered a comeback in their home 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lookman pulled back one goal early in the second half after Brugge took a 3-0 halftime lead, but then had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, as the Serie A side were knocked out with a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Gasperini singled out the Nigeria international for criticism, adding offensive midfielder Charles De Ketelaere or striker Mateo Retegui should have taken the penalty instead.

“Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,

“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring, decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.” – the Italian manager told a post-match press conference./Reuters

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=100875

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

SHELL

NNPCL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us