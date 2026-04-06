Atiku Backs Doctors’ Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar has expressed support for the planned nationwide strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), accusing the Federal Government of failing to honour an agreement on doctors’ allowances.

The doctors’ association announced that the strike will begin at midnight on Tuesday, April 7. According to its Secretary-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, the action follows the government’s decision to stop implementing the revised Professional Allowance Table (PAT), which had earlier been agreed upon.

In a statement shared on social media, Atiku said doctors should not have to protest to get the government to keep its promises. He described the situation as a betrayal.

He said resident doctors play a key role in Nigeria’s healthcare system and often work under difficult conditions for low pay.

Atiku called on the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address issues affecting the doctors, including unpaid allowances and promotion arrears. He warned that many doctors are leaving the country due to poor treatment.

He urged the government to honour its agreement with the doctors to avoid disruption in the health sector.

Atiku added that the continued migration of doctors abroad shows a failure of leadership, stressing that the government must act quickly to prevent hospitals from being affected by the strike.