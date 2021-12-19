Bandits Attack Kaduna Villages, Kill 20, Burn Houses, Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has stated that some bandits have invaded three communities in the Giwa Local Government Area of the state, killing at least 20 persons.

The commissioner stated that the names of the attacked communities are Kauran Fawa, Marke, and Riheya.

Aruwan stated that many houses, vehicles, and other valuables estimated in millions of naira were destroyed by the hoodlums in the attacks.

He said, “The Military and Police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that over 20 citizens were killed during attacks by bandits on several villages in Giwa local government area.

“According to the report, bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, leaving more than 20 residents dead as of the time of this update.

“Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.”

Aruwan quoted Governor Nasir El-Rufai to have expressed sadness over the attacks.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna State Government. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,” he added.