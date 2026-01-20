Fela Legacy Debate Turns Ugly as Wizkid Responds to Seun Kuti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Grammy-winning singer Wizkid has broken his silence amid an escalating online clash between his fans and Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, son of the late music icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The controversy began last week after Seun Kuti, 43, accused Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his father’s legacy by comparing the legendary Afrobeat pioneer with the Made in Lagos hitmaker.

On Tuesday evening, Wizkid responded through a series of posts on his Instagram Story, expressing anger at Seun Kuti and intensifying the public feud.

The singer first shared a video of a woman delivering a fiery critique of Seun Kuti in the Yoruba language. In the clip, the woman condemned Seun’s recent online conduct and questioned why members of his family had not intervened, accusing him of spending days on social media hurling insults and curses.

She also argued that Wizkid’s global success has helped keep Fela’s legacy relevant among younger audiences.

“Seun Kuti’s family, is this how you will keep watching him while he spends seven days and seven nights acting irrationally online?” she said.

“You are cursing people’s children endlessly. If not for Wizkid, do you think young people would still care about your father today? This is not 1990.”

She further criticised Seun’s lifestyle and suggested that Wizkid’s admiration for Fela, including having a tattoo inspired by the legend, showed greater respect for the late icon’s legacy.

Shortly after sharing the video, Wizkid directly attacked Seun Kuti in a series of posts, using insulting language and declaring himself bigger than Fela Kuti in terms of relevance and success.

In one post, the singer mocked Seun’s age and referred to himself as being “bigger” than the Afrobeat legend, while in others, he continued with personal insults directed at the musician.

“Pu**y boy @thenigbirdkuti ok i big pass your papa!!! wetin u one do? Fool at 40!,” Wizkid writes. “@bigbirdkuti I’m Big Wiz everyday bigger than your papa!! Wetin u one do fool?” Hungry bastard.”

The exchange has since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans divided over the remarks, many condemning Wizkid’s comments as disrespectful to Fela’s legacy, while others defended the singer and blamed the feud on prolonged online provocation.